Oxford Township -- A 25-year-old township man has been charged with child abuse involving his six-week-old daughter who is hospitalized in critical condition, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies said Monday.

Christopher Williams, was charged Monday with first-degree child abuse in the December 7 incident. He was arraigned in Rochester Hills 52-3rd District Court on the offense, which is punishable by up to life in prison. He was given a $500,000 cash surety bond and a December 26 pre-exam conference.

Williams, who has no prior criminal history, was arrested after questioning involving injuries to the infant. Deputies and the paramedics were called to the home in the 400 block of Chinkapinrill after Williams reported he found his daughter unconscious with signs of shallow breathing. Paramedics were able to stabilize the child and transfer her to Ascension-Providence Rochester Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives said Williams told them she had been unable to retain fluids and had been showing signs of becoming ill over the past few days. She was to be transferred to Children's Hospital for further evaluation.

After Williams was arrested he admitted to deputies he had assaulted the child by shaking her.

