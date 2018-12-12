Teacher Tamara Besco greets a student with a personalized handshake before class. (Photo: Facebook)

South Lyon – A suburban Detroit teacher is putting a positive spin on the start of each school day by greeting her students with personalized handshakes.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) broadcast video of Tamara Besco greeting her first-hour students at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon.

Besco says she knows her students face big challenges in their lives at home or in their past that she can’t change, so she realized that “a good morning is something that I can change.”

Besco says she gave her students two weeks to come up with their own greeting and then gave herself two weeks to learn them all.

Now, she starts each day with the greetings and a smile. Besco says the handshakes include some elaborate ones and “all reflect their personalities in some way.”

