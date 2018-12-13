A second case of a polio-like illness in Michigan has been confirmed, according to state health department officials. (Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Yiting Zhang / AP)

A second case of a polio-like illness in Michigan has been confirmed, according to state health department officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the state's second case of acute flaccid myelitis in 2018 has been confirmed in an Oakland County child.

The first case was confirmed Dec. 5 and involves a child in Wayne County.

The disease is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system. It can cause the muscles and reflexes of the body to become weak.

Most patients report having a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before developing the illness.

Officials said nine suspected cases of the disease in Michigan are under investigation.

They also said the cause or trigger for the disease is not yet known.

The Center for Disease Control had confirmed 158 cases of AFM in 36 states, mostly in children.

Despite increases in cases across the country since 2014, the CDC estimates that less than one to two in a million children in the United States will get AFM annually.

