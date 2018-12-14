A small experimental airplane crashed at Willow Run Airport Friday, injuring the sole passenger, an airport spokeswoman said.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m., airport spokeswoman Lisa Gass said in an email.

"The owner of an experimental aircraft was conducting a test run at Willow Run Airport," Gass said. "During testing, the aircraft unexpectedly went airborne and then crashed. The owner of the aircraft was the only person on board."

Gass said the pilot was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by paramedics from the Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department. His condition was unknown.

"I don't think he expected the plane to go airborne," Gass said. She added the crash did not impact other traffic at the airport.

