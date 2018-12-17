Buy Photo Oakland County seal (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Oakland County government is starting the work week with a "phone system hardware failure" that has calls to its offices ringing without going to voicemail.

The glitch was announced just before 7 a.m. by Bill Mullan, spokesman for Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

The 911 system is still working, and Mullan notes that calls placed during the county's 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours will still be answered by a live human being.

The county is working with its phone vendor to fix the issue, but no time estimate for the fix was offered.

