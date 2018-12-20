Oakland County Sheriff's logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — A 73-year-old Pontiac man was found dead Monday night after wandering off from his group home, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

It was about 11:50 p.m. Monday when deputy sheriffs responded to a call from the group home on the 100 block of Chamberlain, north of Woodward and west of North Perry, about a resident who had been missing for about an hour.

Employees told police the missing man had been diagnosed with dementia, that he had already taken sleeping pills, and that he "was not dressed appropriately" for the cold temperatures, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

A K-9 deputy was called in to assist in the search. A deputy tracked the missing man to a nearby backyard, where he was found face down, unconscious.

Medics arrived and were treating the man when he stopped breathing. Medics administered CPR but it was unsuccessful.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled it as a "natural death," but police are still investigating.

