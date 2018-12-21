CLOSE 60,000 lights illuminate electrical engineer Kevin Nagy's holiday display in Waterford. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Waterford – An electrical engineer spends hundreds of hours making his home and visitors faces glow.

Kevin Nagy, an engineering manager of an automotive company, installed 60,000 lights that are animated and controlled by 60,000 channels running from a laptop in his basement. Nagy spends at least 500 hours a year designing and developing the magical display and 180 hours setting it up.

Nagy’s fascination with engineering began at the age of 4, when he had a little electric shock and fell in love with the field.

“I’ve always played with lights, always liked music so once I got the degree, it was just natural a hobby, like this was going to be right up my alley,” said Nagy, 40.

Nagy said he started the “My Light Show” nine years ago because he liked decorating and it started out small, but he “became addicted instantly,” he said.

The show features large snowflakes, light displays from the roof to curbside, and Nagy has an FM transmitter plugged into his computer so visitors can enjoy the music playlist from their cars. His favorite features are the 6-foot snowball that sings along to all the songs.

While it is a free show, the family is also accepting curbside cash donations, which will support the Michigan Humane Society, a charity near and dear to the family’s hearts.

“It was the same year we lost a cat and dog, back to back, within three weeks of each other. We are a big animal household here and big supporters of Humane Society, so why not give back, let other people have the luxury of starting what unfortunately ended for us that year,” he said.

The glowing house is located at 2651 Cherokee Hills Circle, Waterford. Light show runs 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Most recently, my favorite feedback was from a lady who heard about us, pulled up a couple weeks ago, was just robbed a week before, lost her job that same week, a single mom that was just not feeling the Christmas spirit at all. ... For her to say, she found this, she stopped and watched for a few minutes and it put a smile on her face is exactly why I do it and why I hope I can continue to do this,” he said.

