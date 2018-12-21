A rope fashioned into a noose was found in the boys' locker room at Troy Athens High School Thursday, officials said. (Photo: Google)

Troy — A rope fashioned into a noose was found in the boys' locker room at Troy Athens High School Thursday, officials said.

The Troy School District is investigating the "disturbing incident," they also said.

Lara Dixon, the high school's principal, informed parents about the incident in a letter Thursday.

She said students coming from a gym class discovered the noose in the rear shower area of the locker room. The area is seldom used and not readily visible, she said.

"We immediately began an investigation and have spoken to the students who found the rope as well as to staff who work in the immediate area and have also begun a preliminary review of nearby surveillance video," she said in the letter.

"No note or writing was left in the shower area, nor have we developed any solid leads at this time. Obviously, we are aware of the hostile racial symbolism of a noose display and want you to know that we take this very seriously and will continue to investigate throughout the day tomorrow and beyond."

Dixon urged parents to speak to their children and encouraged anyone with information about the rope and its intended use to speak up.

She said if it turns out the incident was racially motivated, it does not represent the values of the school or the district. Any students involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent, Dixon said.

