Tanker dumps 75-100 gallons of fuel in Waterford Twp. intersection
A semitrailer and fuel tanker trying to turn overturned over the weekend in Waterford Township, spilling fuel onto the intersection of Dixie Highway and North Telegraph Road, police said.
The tanker released from 75 to 100 gallons of fuel onto the roadway, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. The office, along with the county sheriff's Hazmat Team and Mobile Command Unit, assisted Waterford Township police, according to a release Sunday by the Sheriff's Office.
The intersection remained closed until about 8 a.m. Sunday while the Hazmat cleanup was underway.
