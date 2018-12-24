Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Pontiac — Two men, ages 21 and 30, died late Saturday in Pontiac after a shootout where the older man allegedly tried to rob the younger of marijuana, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the policing agency for Pontiac, responded to the Spring Lake Apartments, on the 700 block of East Auburn, for a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived to find the 21-year-old man shot multiple times and lying in a doorway. Paramedics worked to revive the man, but he died from his injuries.

A time later at the St. Joseph Mercy emergency room on Woodward, a 30-year-old man arrived for treatment. The man died of his injuries before people were able to speak to him.

Police believe the 30-year-old man showed up at the apartment to rob the 21-year-old man of marijuana, and shot the man multiple times. The 21-year-old was able to return fire. Someone found the 30-year-old shot and drove him to the hospital.

Security footage showed that a gold or beige GMC Yukon had dropped off the victim in the hospital parking lot, before pulling away, but police do not believe its driver was involved in the shooting.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2018/12/24/sheriff-2-men-dead-pot-robbery-shootout/2405357002/