Jessica Starr (Photo: Fox 2 Detroit)

Novi — Friends and family filled the Oak Pointe Church on Saturday to remember and celebrate the life of Fox 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr.

The 35-year-old Novi resident committed suicide on Dec. 12, leaving behind her husband, Dan, and two young children, Noah, 5, and Riley Rose, 3.

Chuck Gaidica, WDIV (Channel 4) co-host of "Live in the D” and mentor of Starr, welcomed visitors at the service asking “How could you not love Jessica Starr?”

“She started at Local 4, worked hard and was always asking us questions,” Gaidica said. “She was packing in a lot in a short period of time. She left us and we all knew she’d be a star... When she came back home to Detroit I said ‘The kid done good.’ “

Fox 2’s @rooprajfox2 gives his tribute to meteorologist Jessica Starr saying he thought of her as a sister and “It was a privilege to be her friend,” he said. @detroitnewspic.twitter.com/0KEdYYuCtq — Sarah Rahal (@SarahRahal_) December 29, 2018

For the last eight years, on WJBK-TV (Fox 2), Starr delivered the local weather and co-anchored “The Nine” morning show.

Her colleagues, Derek Kevra and Roop Raj are also expected to speak as well as her uncle and godfather Paul Digby.

Raj said he thought of Starr as a sister and it was a privilege to be her friend. He read off thoughts of Starr’s immediate family and other coworkers who chose not to speak at the celebration.

A closing prayer will be read by Gaidica.

Family asks that donations be made to the “The Family of Jessica Starr Memorial Fund" and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2018/12/29/life-fox-2-meteorologist-jessica-starr-celebrated-novi/2432355002/