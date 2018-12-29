Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

A 42-year-old woman from South Lyon died Saturday after losing control of her vehicle causing her to injure another driver in Holly Township, Michigan State Police said.

Police say the crash happened at 9:55 a.m. near Grange Hall Road and Joann Street.

Police said the woman was traveling eastbound on Grange Hall Road, west of Joann Street and lost control of her vehicle causing her to strike another vehicle heading westbound on Grange Hall Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The second driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers are still attempting to determine if the driver had a medical emergency before the crash. Officials are not releasing her name because next of kin have not been notified.

