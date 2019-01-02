A 50-year-old Brandon Township woman died on New Year's Day after she walked into the path of a pickup truck in the area of M-15 and Seymour Lake Rd.

The incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when a 59-year-old Brandon Township man was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra south on Ortonville Road and the woman walked across Ortonville Road, south of Seymour Lake Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

Police said that the woman was crossing in an area not designated as a crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver did not sustain any injuries. But Brandon Township paramedics took the woman to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc where she was pronounced dead.

Police said drugs or alcohol were not a factor involving the driver, who was alone, wearing a seatbelt.

The woman's name was not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

