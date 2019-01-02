Troy Police vehicle (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Troy — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he was found Thursday with marijuana in a municipal park's parking lot, police said.

He was taken into custody at about 2:51 a.m. in the parking lot of JayCee Park on East Long Lake Road near John R, according to authorities.

An officer on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot after hours and approached it, police said.

As he got closer to the vehicle, a black 2009 Dodge Caravan minivan, the driver put it in reverse and began to drive away. The officer got back into his vehicle and executed a traffic stop.

The driver was slow to stop the vehicle and struck a curb several times, officials said.

The officer spoke to the driver, a 16-year-old, and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl, both from Troy.

During questioning, the driver admitted there was marijuana inside the car. A search revealed squeeze-top tubes labeled Fwaygo Extracts 500 MG Cannabis Oil that still contained oil. In addition, a soda pop container with suspected marijuana, a digital scale and a marijuana grinder were found in the minivan, officials said.

A field test confirmed the substance in the pop container was marijuana and the driver was arrested for possession of marijuana, under 21 years-old. Police transported the female passenger to her home and turned her over to her father.

Police said the teen was later released into the custody of his mother, who agreed to make sure he appears in Juvenile Court.

