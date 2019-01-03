The first Mr. B's Food & Spirits opened in 1977 on Main Street in downtown Rochester. (Photo: Facebook)

Rochester — Mr. B's Food & Spirits in downtown Rochester will be closing Saturday after more than 40 years in business, the bar's manager told The Detroit News on Thursday.

The bar, at 423 South Main St., has been an institution in downtown Rochester since 1977, as showcased proudly on the front of its menu.

While owners were not immediately available Thursday night, manager Otis Price said the bar will be closing on Saturday and many customers are pouring in.

"A lot of people got the word and shared it on Facebook, where more than 350 people said they're coming, so I know Saturday will especially be crazy," Price said.

The downtown Rochester location is the original Mr. B's "Where it all started," according to the bar's Facebook page.

The Mr. B's in Shelby Township, Clarkston and Royal Oak will remain open as each has different owners, Price said.

The restaurant's menu ranged from its famous B's Burgers to build your own pizzas, steak and ribs, and South of the Border specialties.

Price, who has worked at the bar for 17 years, said he could not comment on what led the owners to close the bar, but he is saddened by the news.

"This is it for me," Price said. "I started out here as a customer and never even applied, just offered to help out on weekends and never left.

"It's a family and that's what I'll always remember," he said.

