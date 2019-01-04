Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

Royal Oak Township — A 20-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Thursday night, officials said.

Michigan State Police are investing the incident, which happened before 8 p.m. in the are of Bates Street and Garden Lane, east of Wyoming Avenue between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads in Royal Oak Township.

Detroit Police officers near the area notified the state police about the shooting. The township contracts police service from the state.

Detroit police told troopers the victim was en route to a hospital in Detroit after the shooting.

During a preliminary investigation, troopers were able to speak with witnesses who were with the victim at the time of the shooting. The witnesses told the investigators two suspects shot the victim before fleeing on foot, according to authorities. A third suspect joined the two as they ran from the scene, they said.

Officials said troopers were canvassing the area Friday as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call the Michigan State Police's Second District Special Investigation Section at (248) 584-5740.

