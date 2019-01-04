Troy Police are looking for this man in connection with a Dec. 19 sexual assault at the Somerset Collection. (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Troy — Troy Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened last month at the Somerset Collection, officials said.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Lululemon store at the mall, according to authorities.

Police said the man is accused of rubbing his genitals against the female victim and pleasured himself while in the store.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with long dreadlocks pulled into a pony tail, according to police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants.

Officials released a photo of the suspect taken by the store's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Troy Police at (248) 524-3477.

