Southfield — Police have either arrested or detained four people in connection with the theft of some liquor bottles from a Meijer store and a car chase early Monday, officials said.

Acting Southfield Police Chief Nick Loussia said one person is accused of stealing liquor bottles from the Meijer store on Telegraph Road at 12 Mile at about 5:10 a.m.

The suspect took several bottles of alcohol and fled from the store in a white Chevy Cobalt, police said. There were three other people in the vehicle.

Southfield Police officers located the vehicle as it traveled south on the Lodge Freeway north of the Southfield Freeway, Loussia said.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, he said.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle got onto Southfield Road, exited at Eight Mile and sped onto the Southfield Freeway's service drive, officials said.

Loussia said the vehicle then crashed into something and rolled over. Police were able to take all four of the vehicle's occupants into custody, he said. Several bottles of liquor were recovered.

He also said it doesn't appear any of the suspects, police officers or civilians were injured in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

