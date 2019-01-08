Buy Photo Four roosters, similar to this one, were found in Ferndale on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, near Interstate 696. It was a rare sighting in the Oakland County community. (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr. / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

The four pedestrians walking near 10 Mile and Interstate 696 in Ferndale on Tuesday were not your typical tourists.

The group was short, strutting and feathered — a rare sighting of roosters in the Oakland County community.

"I've worked in the city for 30 years. They’re my first roosters," said Sgt. Baron Brown, the city's public information and community engagement officer.

A motorist had spotted the birds about noon and needed help from other passersby trying to help wrangle them, Brown said. "They seemed to be healthy and vigorously attempting to flee," he said.

The four were already technically fugitives. A city ordinance passed in recent years forbids their kind, Brown said.

His department was called in and had to turn to Hazel Park animal control for help since Ferndale lacks a unit. But a city officer who happens to have a farm agreed to take in the avian visitors until their owner is found, Brown said.

"This was a one-off deal when we were in the right place at the right time," he said.

