Authorities catch alleged Costco jewelry thieves
Commerce Township — Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two suspects involved in a smash-and-grab jewelry theft Monday night at a Costco store in Commerce Township.
The store is located near West 14 Mile and Grand River Avenue. The township contracts with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for its police services.
In a tweet after the arrest, Sheriff Mike Bouchard thanked all of the residents of the area where police searched for the suspects for calling in tips.
He also thanked the police officers from West Bloomfield Township, Farmington Hills and Novi who helped capture the suspects and recover a stolen car.
