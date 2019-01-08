Berkley Public Safety was called and responded within minutes, officials said. (Photo: Google Maps)

Berkley — A middle school student was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being wounded by a classmate with a pair of scissors, school officials said.

The incident occurred during an afternoon class at Anderson Middle School on Catalpa Drive near Royal Avenue.

Berkley Public Safety was called at 2 p.m. and responded within minutes, officials said.

Police said it appears a student stabbed another student with the scissors.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, Anderson Middle School Principal Michael Ross said in a message to parents.

The student who caused harm has been removed from school and was taken into custody while administrators investigate the incident, police said. The school declined to comment on details of the incident, ages and grades of those involved.

"We will enforce the District’s Student Code of Conduct and policies as necessary once the investigation is complete," Ross wrote.

"Student safety is of the utmost importance at AMS. Please remind your children that if they ever hear or see anything suspicious or unsafe, to immediately report it to a trusted adult."

