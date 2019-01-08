A hit-and-run accident happened in Pontiac. (Photo: .)

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy this week in Pontiac.

The youth was trying to cross Baldwin near Garner on his bicycle about 4 p.m. Monday when a northbound 1996 Ford Econoline van struck him, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Paramedics rushed the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak and listed in critical condition Tuesday, investigators reported.

Meanwhile, the Ford van was later found abandoned several block away, on Pingree,

"Investigators have identified a possible suspect and are currently looking for that person," sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

