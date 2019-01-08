Logo of Rochester Community Schools in Michigan (Photo: Rochester Community Schools)

A Rochester High School teacher has been fired amid an accusation of inappropriate conduct with students, district officials said.

Administrators were alerted Tuesday about the alleged incident involving the staffer during after-school hours, Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Robert Shaner said in a notice to parents.

The teacher, who has not been named, was terminated immediately after an internal investigation, according to the letter.

"The investigation with local law enforcement continues. As I’m sure you are aware, when there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot publicly share details that could have a negative impact on the investigation," Shaner said.

"Protecting our children remains our priority. Rochester Community Schools is committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for every student. District personnel are required to meet the highest standards of personal integrity, professionalism, and performance. Employees whose conduct or performance falls short of expectations will be subject to disciplinary action."

Other details were not released Tuesday.

