The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera Tuesday at a 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of Baldwin. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating whether the same suspect robbed two stores in Pontiac on Monday.

The first incident was reported about 1 p.m. at the Thrifty Florist in the 200 block of South Telegraph, where workers told investigators a man ordered them to open the cash register then stole $150.

The suspect, described as African-American, 25-30 years old, 5-foot-6, with a medium build and missing several front teeth, fled on foot north toward Telegraph, authorities reported.

At about 8 p.m., a man in a large black coat with a similar description approached a counter at the 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of Baldwin with cigars, indicated he was armed and demanded money, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The suspect took $400 from the cash register and fled on foot west, according to the release.

A sheriff's K-9 unit picked up his scent but was unable to find him.

"The description of the suspect and his actions are very similar in both incidents," investigators said. "Detectives are attempting to determine whether or not the two incidents are related."

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

