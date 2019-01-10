Kathryn Houghtaling (Photo: Facebook)

Rochester Hills — A Rochester High School teacher fired this week for alleged inappropriate activity with students is facing third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, authorities confirmed.

The former staffer, whom the Rochester Community Schools identified as Kathryn Houghtaling, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in 52-3 District Court on six counts, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said.

Other details were not released. District representatives would only say the alleged incidents happened after school hours and officials immediately launched an investigation as soon as they learned about them.

Houghtaling was terminated immediately after an internal investigation, according to the district.

“The safety and welfare of our students and staff is always our primary concern,” Superintendent Robert Shaner said in a statement Thursday. "We are thankful for our partnership with the Rochester Police Department, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and our security consultants who help us in our efforts to keep our children safe."

Houghtaling was fired Tuesday, and the district has continued to cooperate with investigators.

“Rochester Community Schools is committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for every student," Shaner said. "District personnel are required to meet the highest standards of personal integrity, professionalism, and performance. Employees whose conduct or performance falls short of expectations will be subject to disciplinary action, or in this case, termination."

