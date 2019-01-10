David Reese (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Farmington — Police in Farmington have arrested a Detroit man they describe as a "career burglar" suspected in New Year's Day burglaries at a downtown restaurant and an ice cream shop.

Authorities arrested David Scott Reese, 55, of Detroit, in the city on Tuesday.

Reese's criminal history spans almost four decades, records show — mostly involving breaking-and-entering, with convictions ranging from the early 1980s to 2013. He has at least two convictions each in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

He was paroled in October 2017 and was slated to be released from supervision in October, according to Michigan's Offender Tracking Information System.

The New Year's Day burglaries targeted downtown Farmington eateries Mi Mosa and the Brown Dog Creamery.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has charged Reese with two counts of burglary. Reese is expected to be arraigned "in the coming days," said a statement from Farmington police.

Tips from the community led to Reese's arrest, said public safety director Frank Demers in the statement.

