Profit (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Commerce Township — Two Detroit men were charged Friday in connection with a smash-and-grab jewelry theft Monday night at a Costco store in Commerce Township.

Jajuan Profit, 18, and Raphael Simmons, 17, were arraigned in 52-1 District Court in Novi, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Profit was charged with a count of fleeing and eluding police, a count of resisting arrest and a count of armed robbery. All three crimes are felonies. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Simmons was charged with resisting arrest and armed robbery. A judge set his bond at $350,000.

Simmons (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The armed robbery charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. The resisting arrest charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and fleeing police has a 2-year sentence.

Police accuse the two men of stealing jewelry from the Costco. One of the men allegedly used an ax and the other used a sledgehammer to shatter a display case and take the merchandise before fleeing in a Nissan Sentra.

West Bloomfield Township police officers spotted the car, which was reported stolen from Wayne County, and tried to stop it. But the driver kept going, officials said.

The vehicle drove through the back yards of homes until it struck the side of a house and then hit a tree. The two men inside the car took off on foot.

Police were able to arrest one of the men, but the other escaped, officials said. He was later seen walking near a roadway and taken into custody.

