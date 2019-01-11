Andrew Magnus (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Three men have been charged in connection with an Oakland County drug operation in which authorities found products worth an estimated $2.4 million, the sheriff's office said Friday.

The group — Andrew Magnus, 36, of Independence Township; Brian Stogsdill, 30, of Royal Oak; and Tristan Harris, 36, of Brandon Township — was arrested last week after a lengthy investigation, county officials reported.

Last February, the county Narcotics Enforcement Team started probing a drug trafficking group accused of producing synthetic marijuana. Investigators later executed a search warrant at a Pontiac warehouse housing "an elaborate processing and distribution center for producing illegal marijuana products," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Brian Stogsdill (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Following up on more evidence, investigators executed search warrants at homes in Independence Township, Royal Oak and Brandon Township, according to the release.

Between those sites and the warehouse, the team uncovered:

•413 pounds of loose/packaged marijuana

•240 marijuana plants

•370 grams of marijuana dabbing wax contained in 7,402 containers

•71.15 pounds of THC/hash oil

•157 grams of processed marijuana wax

Tristan Harris (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

All three men were arraigned Jan. 2 in Pontiac's 50th District Court on two counts of delivery/manufacturing more than 45 kilograms of marijuana as well as conspiracy to deliver that amount.

They are due back in court on Thursday, officials said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/01/11/3-charged-oakland-county-drug-operation/2554287002/