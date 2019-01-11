Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson speaks on the issue of regional transit during the annual 'Big Four' event at the Detroit Economic Club luncheon at Cobo Center in Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Oakland County’s longtime executive isn’t saying just yet whether he’ll try to retain his seat in 2020.

On Thursday, Executive L. Brooks Patterson said he will have to consider several circumstances before he makes an announcement regarding 2020, including his staff’s willingness to stick it out for an eighth term.

“It depends on a lot of things,” Patterson said.

Patterson, who has only worked with GOP-controlled boards since he was elected in 1992, is working this year with a majority of Democratic county commissioners.

The 80-year-old Republican blamed the November election loss of two state House seats and two state Senate seats in the county on anti-Trump sentiment and changing demographics as Detroiters “moved to Oakland County and brought their politics with them.”

The Democrats who swept up the top of the ticket in November will no doubt have “big differences” from the GOP leaders who were running Michigan alongside Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, Patterson said. Proposed tax increases may be on the horizon to honor Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign promise to “fix the damn roads,” he noted.

“I likely won’t buy into those,” Patterson said.

The octogenarian said he’s known Whitmer for years and opposed her grandfather, former Pontiac schools Superintendent Dana Whitmer, in the 1970s when the school district was ordered by a federal judge to start the busing of area students to end desegregation.

Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the inauguration celebration in the Grand Riverview Ballroom at Cobo Center in Detroit on Jan. 1, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Patterson was a private attorney at the time for the anti-busing organization, the National Action Group, who argued that the forced busing of suburban children to under-performing urban school systems was an "experiment in social engineering."

In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling against Detroit's court-ordered busing plan that effectively ended busing efforts in Pontiac and elsewhere nationally to try to integrate urban schools with suburban children.

Patterson had fond memories of the “friendly” superintendent, noting that debating him was “like debating Santa Claus.”

Despite his opposition to some of the new governor's policies, Patterson had kind words about Whitmer, whom he noted would be participating this September in the Brooksie Way run.

“I thought that was a hell of a nice gesture on her part,” he said.

