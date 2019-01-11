Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Police officials in Hazel Park have a suspect in custody Friday in connection with an apparent stabbing death of a 37-year-old resident.

Hazel Park Police said they responded to a welfare check in the 23000 block of Hughes early Friday and found the victim to be deceased. Prior to this, authorities said the unidentified victim called police to tell them that "her boyfriend was acting suspicious."

The unidentified suspect is 36 years old, police said.

Police Chief Brian Buchholz said in a news release that the "suspect and victim have a domestic relationship and still lived together. The murder weapon, police said, was recovered not far from the scene.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office crime lab is assisting in the investigation.

