Rochester Hills — A Stoney Creek High School student has been booted from the school and could face charges for a message threatening a shooting, Oakland County Sheriff's officials reported Friday.

Deputies were called to the school in Rochester Hills on Thursday after staffers learned the 15-year-old "had written in his class workbook that he was going to shoot up the school on January 25th with a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol," investigators said in a statement.

After a teacher found the writing, the teen was escorted to the main office. He told detectives that he wrote it and "while he wished to disrupt school operations, he never had any intention of shooting up the school," according to the release.

Deputies searched his Auburn Hills home and found two firearms locked up in his father’s safe, county officials said.

Both weapons were turned over to authorities, and the youth has been released to his father's custody.

A juvenile petition is expected to be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Rochester Community Schools district said the teen would not be returning to Stoney Creek.



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/01/11/police-student-threatened-shooting-stoney-creek-high-school/2554169002/