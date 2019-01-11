This undated photo provided by the Whelan family shows Paul Whelan in Iceland. Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested in Russia on espionage charges, was visiting Moscow over the holidays to attend a wedding when he suddenly disappeared, his brother said Jan. 1, 2019. (Photo: AP)

The Novi man being detained in Moscow on suspicion of spying is well and the U.S. Embassy is monitoring his condition in prison, his brother said Friday.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship, was detained in Moscow in late December.

His brother, David Whelan, said Friday in a statement he received an update on Paul Whelan from U.S. Ambassador to Russa Jon Huntsman Jr.

"The ambassador said that he had spoken with the UK, Canadian, and Irish embassies and consular officials from all four countries will be meeting on Monday (1/14/2019) to coordinate their oversight of his detention," David Whelan also said. "He stressed that this oversight is a critical part of the consular support the U.S. government can provide Paul. Our family continues to be very grateful for all of their efforts on Paul's behalf."

Whelan also said an effort to set up a fund to enable his brother to buy basic toiletries and other items in jail is moving forward.

"The U.S. State Department created an account for family members to make money available to Paul," he said. "Those funds have now been forwarded to a bank in Moscow and should be available to Paul next week. The U.S. Embassy staff is hoping to meet with Paul on Wednesday (1/16/2019)."

He also said Whelan's family continues to rally around the push to return him home.

"We realize that it will take months or years for the Russian legal system to process Paul's case, and we're hopeful that action by Western governments will occur in the meantime," he said. "Thanks for your continued interest in Paul's arrest and efforts to bring him home."

Paul Whelan, 48, was discharged from the Marines for bad conduct. He works as the global security director for a U.S. automobile parts manufacturer. His family has said he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

