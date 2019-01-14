Suspect sought in Waterford Twp. bank robbery
Waterford Township police are seeking tips to identify a suspect accused of robbing a TCF Bank early Monday.
The man entered the business in the 2100 block of Dixie Highway about 11:30 a.m. and showed a note to a teller demanding money but did not appear to have a weapon, investigators said in a statement.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled north on foot, according to the release. A K-9 search of the area failed to locate him.
The suspect is described as a male in his early to mid-40s, last seen wearing a gray hat, black coat, dark pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call township police detectives at (248) 618-7511. Anonymous tip can also be submitted by calling 248-674-COPS.
