McClintock (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — A Waterford Township man has been charged in the robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman in Pontiac.

Robert George McClintock, 35, was arraigned Monday on a charge of unarmed robbery and a charge of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. A judge set his bond at $100,000 and scheduled a court date for next Tuesday.

If convicted of the charges, both felonies, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge and 15 years for the unarmed robbery charge, according to officials.

They also said McClintock has prior convictions for malicious destruction of property, assault on a police officer, driving with a suspending license, domestic violence, assault and battery.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac at about 12:43 a.m. Monday to respond to a report of assault and battery.

As they arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she was walking on Parkdale Avenue when a man grabbed her from behind, authorities said. The man forced her to the ground and dragged her into some bushes.

The suspect then demanded the woman perform a sex act on him. She refused and he punched her in the face, police said.

The woman broke free of the man's grip and ran to a nearby house to get help while the suspect fled in an unknown direction, officials said.

Deputies conducted a search with canine units and tracked down the suspect. After a search of the location, investigators found the suspect had the victim's phone.

Authorities transported the woman to a hospital to be treated. She is in stable condition and sustained facial injuries, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/01/15/man-charged-pontiac-robbery-sex-assault/2579336002/