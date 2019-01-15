Oakland County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Oakland County)

Orion Township — A 41-year-old Orion Township man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and threw kitchen knives at her, police said.

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the 1500 block of Tipton Street at about 11:14 p.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a domestic assault, officials said.

When they arrived, they could hear a woman screaming from inside the home. The deputies entered the house and immediately went to the basement, where the source of the screaming was, according to authorities.

Deputies spoke to a 28-year-old woman who told them her boyfriend tried to strangle her and threw knives at her. The deputies saw several kitchen knives scattered around the home.

She told them she was able to break free of her boyfriend and called police.

The deputies located her boyfriend in a bathroom and attempted to take him into custody, but he resisted and kicked one of them, officials said. They eventually were able to make an arrest.

Investigators learned the suspect took the woman's car without her permission and she told him when he returned that the police were called, which prompted him to strangle her.

He later told deputies he had been drinking and taking about 200 unknown pills that were prescribed to his girlfriend, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for a possible drug overdose. At the hospital, the suspect was aggressive and uncooperative with the staff. His behavior prompted the hospital to be placed on a lockdown, officials said.

The victim refused medical treatment, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/01/15/orion-man-accused-throwing-knives-woman/2579649002/