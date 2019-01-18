Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Royal Oak — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after Royal Oak police discovered the body of the suspect's 73-year-old father with his hands and legs bound, police said Friday.

Officers were called at about 5:52 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 3700 block of Elmhurst near 13 Mile and Crooks, police said. The children of the homeowner had called police and said they were concerned about their elderly father after numerous calls to him and his son went unanswered.

Investigators searched the home and discovered the victim. Officials said they tried to find the victim's vehicle and the man's son.

Later, a Berrien County Sheriff's deputy reported coming into contact with the son early Thursday morning because his vehicle had run out of gas on Interstate 94 near the Indiana border, police said.

After information about the Royal Oak man's death and missing vehicle was broadcast throughout Michigan and neighboring states, sheriff's deputies in Gratiot County were called to respond to a man acting erratically at a gas station Thursday evening.

Deputies identified the man as the deceased victim's son. Police said as they took the man into custody, he assaulted the deputies, fled in his vehicle and led them on an hour-long car chase through several counties.

In Livingston County, authorities disabled the vehicle with stop sticks on I-96 near Howell and the man was arrested.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Royal Oak police continue to investigate the victim's death and his son remains in custody.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, officials said.

