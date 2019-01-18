Pontiac — A suspect in a series of armed robberies in Pontiac and Waterford Township was charged Friday with four recent holdups, including a robbery Monday of a TCF Bank in Waterford.

Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Richard Allen Jefferson, 50, of Pontiac, was tracked down recently in Flint by police in that city at the request of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson, who is in the Oakland County Jail, has been interviewed by detectives and confessed to four robberies since Dec. 23, the sheriff's office said. They include a Rite Aid drug store on Baldwin Road; the Jan. 7 robbery of Thrifty Florist on South Telegraph and a 7-Eleven store on Baldwin Road the same day. About $2,700 total were taken in the incidents, according to deputies.

Jefferson was arraigned before Judge Ronda Gross of 50th District Court, who set a $75,000 cash surety bond and a Jan. 29 probable cause hearing.

Jefferson has an extensive criminal background, including convictions for robbery in various jurisdictions, including a 2008 robbery of the same florist shop, the sheriff's office said.

“I am pleased with the police work done and am grateful for the partnership with Waterford Township police, who assisted in bringing justice for the victims of these armed robberies,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “This career criminal is now behind bars without further harm to our community.”

“Thankfully, we were able to apprehend this suspect before further crimes were committed,” said Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood. “This incident demonstrates the need for collaboration between our local agencies to take violent criminals off of the streets.”

The armed robbery charges are felonies and punishable by up to life in prison.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/01/18/pontiac-man-charged-string-robberies/2616969002/