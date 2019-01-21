The heavily traveled road, slated for an upgrade in the spring, was closed between Interstate 696 and Square Lake Road as crews tend to the that damaged dozens of cars Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. (Photo: google.com)

Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Oakland County were closed Monday during rush hour for urgent repairs after dozens of cars were damaged by potholes, the state transportation department said.

The heavily traveled road, slated for an upgrade in the spring, was closed between Interstate 696 and Square Lake Road as crews tend to the potholes and crumbling pavement.

There is no estimate for reopening the northbound lanes, said Diane Cross, Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman, who blamed Michigan's familiar "freeze-thaw" cycle.

"The roadway is in bad shape and needs repairs," Cross said. "We’re just going to try to keep it together until we come back in the spring.”

Adding to the travel woes: The highway’s southbound side is down to one lane because of pothole repairs with all on-ramps closed along the same stretch, MDOT said.

"Please take an alternate route until further notice," Michigan State Police wrote on Twitter. "Please watch for officers and construction workers in the area."

Updates can be found on the department website.

The freeze-thaw cycle leaves roads vulnerable to formation of potholes, Cross said. “Today, the weather warmed up, the ice in the road melted and if it was underneath the roadway, that melting snow and ice now has a cavern area below,” Cross said. “Weight driving over it collapses (the road) into the hole.”

The state of the highway, undergoing a widening and reconstruction project, also played a role, Cross said.

Some Metro Detroit drivers witnessed the freeze-thaw effect and the potholes Monday.

"They're causing severe damage," one user tweeted. "I saw over a dozen flat tires and even some bent wheels."

MDOT is slated to upgrade I-75 north of 13 Mile to near Coolidge between spring and mid-December.

“We’re going to work on it until we can reopen it,” she said of the emergency repairs started Monday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/01/21/emergency-pothole-repairs-close-nb-75-696-square-lake/2640062002/