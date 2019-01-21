James Montgomery (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — A 48-year-old Pontiac man was given a bond of $1 million and is lodged at Oakland County Jail after allegedly setting his wife on fire during an argument at their home Thursday, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a burn victim arrived, her body 45 percent covered in second-degree burns.

Police spoke to the woman, who had burn marks on her face and arms. She told police that she and her husband, who was in the hospital's waiting room, had been arguing when he poured alcohol on her body and flicked a lighter to set her on fire.

Police arrested the woman's husband, James Montgomery, without incident.

The victim was later transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital and is in critical-but-stable condition, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Police doubled back to the family home to evaluate the scene and spoke to the suspect, who allegedly admitted having sprayed his wife with brandy before flicking the lighter and setting her ablaze.

At his arraignment Saturday, Montgomery was charged with a single count of assault with intent to murder, a felony potentially carrying a life sentence. Montgomery is due back at Pontiac's 50th District Court on Jan. 29.

