Pontiac — An unborn baby died Saturday morning in Pontiac after an alleged domestic violence incident where a 22-year-old man stomped on the pregnant stomach of a 19-year-old woman, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the police agency for Pontiac, responded at about 3:40 a.m. to the 40 block of Leonard Lane for a report of domestic violence still in progress. That's south of M-59 and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The 911 caller, who was the victim, told police her boyfriend was being assaulted by her brother and told police that her boyfriend had kicked her in the stomach.

The 19-year-old woman was six months pregnant at the time.

Police "found that the pregnant female was experiencing severe pain" as a result of the trauma. Her boyfriend had already fled the scene.

Paramedics transported her to St. Joseph Mercy hospital, but ultimately the unborn baby died.

The victim told police that the couple had been arguing and she'd refused to hand him her cellphone. That's when he allegedly "pulled her by her feet off the bed" and stomped her stomach while she laid on the floor.

Police arrested the suspect on the 20 block of South Tasmania, less than a half-mile away from the scene of the alleged crime. He's at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

