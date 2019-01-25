Southfield officials are working to determine what sparked a fire that erupted at an apartment complex on Thursday, displacing dozens of residents.

Crews were called to the Atrium Apartments in the 16200 block of West Nine Mile about 4:40 p.m. and found several levels of the four-story structure ablaze, Battalion Chief Chris Smith said.

"That was a pretty intense scene," he said, adding six other agencies helped battle the flames through 10 p.m.

All the residents in the 48-unit property were evacuated. One person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries, Smith said.

The Red Cross helped 20 tenants find a place to stay, and the city's emergency manager worked with apartment managers to arrange lodging for the others who needed it, Smith said.

