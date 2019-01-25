American Airlines. (Photo: Alan Diaz / AP file)

A Southfield family returning home from their vacation in Miami was escorted off a flight Wednesday night after passengers reportedly complained about their body odor.

WPLG in Miami reported that Yossi and Jennie Adler and their 19-month-old daughter were boarding an American Airlines plane at the Miami International Airport when they were booted from the flight. The Adler family told the news station it all happened in a matter of minutes.

"There’s no body odor that we have. There’s nothing wrong with us," Adler, 37, told the Florida news station. "All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and said 'Oh sorry sir, some people complained that you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on.' "

The Adlers said they were told their luggage would be taken off the airplane, but the plane took off, leaving them only with their carry-ons.

“They have our car seat, our stroller, everything,” Jennie Adler told WPLG. “We stopped several people in the airport and it’s embarrassing but we asked them, do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off of a plane for smelling and they were like 'oh my God were so embarrassed for you that someone would do such a thing.'”

American Airlines issued a statement on the incident saying the family was asked to deplane because the odor was causing other passengers and crew members discomfort.

"The Adler family were asked to deplane last night after multiple passengers, along with our crew members, complained about Mr. Adler’s body odor," American Airlines said in a statement to The Detroit News. "Our Miami airport team members were concerned about the comfort of our other passengers due to the odor. Our team members took care of the family and provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked them on a flight to Detroit this morning."

However, Yossi Adler didn't believe their reasoning and demanded to know why they were forced off.

“I’m very frustrated," Adler said. "I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth what was it?"

The Adler family could not be reached for comment Friday at their home.

The station reported the family successfully landed in Detroit Thursday and reunited with their luggage.

