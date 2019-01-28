A Canton Township man is facing charges of fleeing from Oakland County Sheriff's officials in a car stolen in 2017, a Hummer for which authorities say he paid $200. (Photo: .)

A Canton Township man is facing charges of fleeing from Oakland County Sheriff's officials in a car stolen in 2017, a Hummer for which authorities say he paid $200.

A deputy spotted the driver allegedly commit a traffic violation in a 2006 Hummer H3 with no license plate at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to pull him over near Adams and M-59 in Rochester Hills, investigators said.

The man sped off, turning west on an entrance ramp before the deputy deployed a Pursuit Termination Technique, according to the statement.

He was arrested and held at Oakland County Jail. A Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network check showed the Hummer was reported stolen from Southgate in 2017, authorities said.

The suspect "has been driving the vehicle knowing it was stolen which he paid $200 for and admitted so," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged him with receiving and concealing a motor vehicle as well as fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

