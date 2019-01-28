Oakland County Sheriff's officials arrested a 56-year-old man Monday in connection with a stabbing at a Pontiac business. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Oakland County Sheriff's officials arrested a 56-year-old man Monday in connection with a stabbing at a Pontiac business.

The man was "becoming argumentative and aggressive" toward staff at the site in the 400 block of Perry before they asked him to leave about 1 a.m., county officials said in a statement.

While leaving, he used a knife to stab a 50-year-old passerby in the abdomen, according to the release.

Deputies arrived and found the suspect outside with a weapon. He told them he attacked the other man, police said.

Charges were pending. He was held at the Oakland County Jail.

The victim was listed in stable condition at McLaren Oakland Hospital and was scheduled for surgery, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

