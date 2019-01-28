More potholes have cropped up on I-75 in Oakland County, officials said Monday. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, Detroit News file)

Troy — The potholes on Interstate 75 in Oakland County are back and officials are urging drivers to use caution.

Michigan State Police officials said they are getting multiple reports of potholes on the freeway in Troy.

"Please use caution on I-75 from Interstate 696 all the way to the county line," the state police said Monday morning in a tweet. "You can expect these potholes to pop up all the way until the road construction begins in March."

The Michigan Department of Transportation said crews have blocked the right lane of northbound I-75 near 14 Mile to fix a pothole.

It also said it's aware of a new pothole on the northbound freeway's right lane near 12 Mile and crews will be on the scene to fix it soon. In the meantime, officials said, drivers should use caution and expect delays.

The warnings come about a week after a rash of potholes cropped up on the freeway's northbound lanes, damaged dozens of vehicle tires and prompted MDOT to close one lane for about 10 miles between I-696 and Square Lake Road during rush hour.

More potholes appeared in the area same area of the freeway last week Tuesday when MDOT sent crews out to repair potholes.

Officials said the potholes result from temperatures rising and then falling causing ice under pavement to melt and re-freeze. Normally, potholes are more prevalent in March and the region sees a pothole season that lasts about a month.

