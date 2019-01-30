The University of Farmington's website (Photo: The University of Farmington)

Federal agents used a fake university in Farmington Hills to lure alleged phony foreign students who were trying to stay in the United States illegally.

The University of Farmington had no staff, no instructors, no curriculum and no classes but was utilized by undercover Homeland Security agents to identify people involved in immigration fraud, according to federal grand jury indictments unsealed Wednesday.

Eight people were charged with participating in a conspiracy to help at least 600 foreign citizens stay in the U.S. illegally, according to the indictments, which describe an innovative investigation that dates to 2015 but intensified one month into President Donald Trump's tenure as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration.

Those charged include:

• Bharath Kakireddy, 29, of Lake Mary, Florida.

• Aswanth Nune, 26, of Atlanta.

• Suresh Reddy Kandala, 31, of Culpeper, Virginia.

• Phanideep Karnati, 35, of Louisville, Kentucky.

• Prem Kumar Rampeesa, 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

• Santosh Reddy Sama, 28, of Fremont, California.

• Avinash Thakkallapally, 28, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

• Naveen Prathipati, 29, of Dallas.

"These suspects aided hundreds of foreign nationals to remain in the United States illegally by helping to portray them as students, which they most certainly were not," said Steve Francis, special agent in charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations office in Detroit.

The eight defendants have all been arrested.

Starting in 2015, the university was part of an undercover operation designed to identify recruiters and entities engaged in immigration fraud, according to the indictment. Homeland Security agents started posing as university officials in February 2017.

Immigration crimes alleged in the indictment date to February 2017 and continued until this month and involved Homeland Security agents posing as owners and employees of the university. The university had a professional website and a physical location at a commercial building on Northwestern Highway.

The University of Farmington's headquarters was in this office building on Northwestern Highway north of Inkster Road in Farmington Hills. (Photo: Google Maps)

"... the university was being used by foreign citizens as a 'pay to stay' scheme which allowed these individuals to stay in the United States as a result of of foreign citizens falsely asserting that they were enrolled as full-time students in an approved educational program and that they were making normal progress toward completion of the course of study," the indictment reads.

The recruiters helped foreign citizens fraudulently obtain immigration documents from the university and helped create phony student records, including transcripts, according to the government.

“We are all aware that international students can be a valuable asset to our country, but as this case shows, the well-intended international student visa program can also be exploited and abused,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement Wednesday.

The recruiters didn't know the university was fake, however, and operated by federal agents.

The students knew that the university's program was illegal, according to the indictment.

As part of the alleged scheme, recruiters intended to help shield and hide the students from immigration authorities, according to the indictment.

Those charged included recruiters who received cash and kickbacks to find students to attend the university, the government alleges.

