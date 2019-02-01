Zettell (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Troy — A Troy man who appeared on a Netflix docu-series has been arrested for drug trafficking, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan James Zettell, 21, has been arraigned on several charges, including three counts of delivery of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of delivery of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance.

A judge ordered him held on a $15,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Feb. 14.

Zettell, who goes by the street name "Ozone," appeared in an episode of the Netflix series "Dope." He was in the second season's third episode, which featured stories in the Metro Detroit area.

According to police, Zettell said in the episode he hoped to get into criminal justice at some point.

Officials said investigators put Zettell under surveillance and undercover officers bought cocaine and Ecstasy from him.

During Zetell's arrest, detectives recovered a backpack that had digital scales, 62 acid tabs, 29 grams of Ecstasy, a gram of cocaine and a laptop. During a raid at a location where Zetell conducted business, they recovered a .45 semiautomatic weapon, a gram of cocaine and more than $7,000 in cash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/02/01/man-netflix-show-arrested-drug-trafficking/2743544002/