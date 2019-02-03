Firefighters responded to a house explosion in Pontiac early Sunday. (Photo: Facebook)

Pontiac — A man was hospitaled Saturday night after a house explosion in Pontiac, according to emergency responders.

The explosion occurred at 11:30 p.m. at a house on Irwin Street in Pontiac, according to the Waterford Regional Fire Department.

Consumers Energy said the house was destroyed in the explosion.

A natural gas leak was found in the area and repaired. The cause of the leak remains under investigation, Consumers Energy said. The utility said the area is safe for residents and businesses.

“The safety of our neighbors is our top priority and we worked diligently to make sure the area is safe,” said Garrick Rochow, senior vice president of operations for Consumers Energy.

“We are actively investigating what caused the gas leak near this location. We are also working with the Fire Department and local officials to determine what caused the explosion. Our hearts go out to the homeowner and all of those affected by this incident.”

