Ferndale — A Monday morning water main break in Ferndale has led the city to advise residents who live nearby to flush their water taps before drinking or using water for the time being.

The water main break took place around 9 a.m. on the 500 block of East Cambourne, said Kara Sokol, a spokeswoman for the city of Ferndale. Crews are already on site to make repairs.

The area is on Ferndale's east side, north of East Nine Mile and west of Hilton.

The break, Sokol said, is "unfortunately pretty typical after we have very, very, very cold and move to much warmer in a short period of time, or vice versa."

Even so, for the time being Ferndale advises those who live within "a couple of blocks" of the break to run their water and flush out any impurities before using it.

"Because the change in pressure brings up sediments, water can look a little dingy or brownish," Sokol said. "We tell people to run their water for five or 10 minutes, to flush their taps until it runs clear again."

