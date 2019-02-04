Seaholm High dismissed early due to water main break
Birmingham — Students at Seaholm High School got another day off from class Monday.
A water main break near the school prompted the district to send students home at 9:15 a.m., officials said. The break has interrupted all water service.
Officials also said all afternoon and evening activities at the high school have been canceled.
