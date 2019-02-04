Buy Photo Students file out of Birmingham Seaholm High School at 9:15 a.m. Monday due to a water main break outside the school. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Birmingham — Students at Seaholm High School got another day off from class Monday.

A water main break near the school prompted the district to send students home at 9:15 a.m., officials said. The break has interrupted all water service.

Officials also said all afternoon and evening activities at the high school have been canceled.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/02/04/seaholm-high-dismissed-due-water-main-break/2766460002/